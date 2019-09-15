Phyllis Coffey Weidman of Greensboro, NC entered into eternal salvation to join her mother, father, brother, husband, and other loved ones, on September 3, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1943, along with her twin sister, Carol Coffey Perry, of Millersville, PA.
The family will hold a private memorial service in her honor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Alan Weidman, her brother, Michael L. Coffey of Lancaster, PA, and parents Elmer and Dorothy Coffey.
Left behind to cherish her memory are three daughters, Brenda, and twins Beverly and Barbara, all of Greensboro. She was a very loving, kind, and generous mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren, Marissa, Jenna, Nickolas, Mason, Alex, and Aaron, and great-grandson Rowan, were her joy and delight. She will be deeply missed by them, as well as others. Her spirit, however, will forever be in our hearts.
Her sister, Carol Perry, and brother-in-law, David Perry, survive her. Also surviving is her brother-in-law, George H. Weidman, of Rockdale, Texas.
Phyllis graduated from Manheim Township High School, class of 1961 in Lancaster, PA. She also attended operating room technician training at Lancaster General Hospital (1961-1962).
Phyllis founded the Greensboro "Mother of Multiples" Club in 1974 and founded the Olde Forest Garden Club in 1985. She was previously employed by Wesley Long Hospital (1978-1993) and Moses Cone Emergency Department (1993-1998) before she retired.
Phyllis enjoyed family, friends, reading, dancing, music, and animals. She was heartbroken when hearing about abuse of children or animals, made frequent charitable donations to the ASPCA and other organizations, and was of the Moravian faith.
In lieu of flowers, Phyllis has requested contributions to be made to the Brenner Children's Hospital, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157 or to the Animal Rescue and Foster League (ARF), P.O. Box 77393, Greensboro, NC 27417.