Phyllis Beverly (Gardner) Patton, 90, wife of Jay F. Patton, passed away at Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Child) Gardner of Malvern and Lancaster. She was born August 16, 1929 in Lancaster, PA.
Phyllis graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1947. She attended West Chester University and the Lancaster Business School. Mrs. Patton was employed by Hamilton Watch Company of Lancaster, J.C. Bishop Company of Malvern, Gardner Machine and Tool Company of Ardmore, and retired from Unisys Corporation (former Burroughs Corp.) in 1988.
Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Phoenixville, PA, where she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and worked with the Exceptional Church for 20 years. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women and co-leader of the Martha Elizabeth Circle. She was a 65-year member of the Order of Eastern Star previously of Lancaster, Phoenixville, and currently Freeland Chapter #23 in Trappe, PA. She served as organist in Manavon Chapter, Phoenixville. Phyllis was also a member of Phoenixville AARP and Senior Adult Activity Center, and Senior Circle of Phoenixville Hospital.
In retirement, she enjoyed being a homemaker, playing piano and organ, sewing, knitting, and all crafts. She loved being with her family and grandchildren and traveling with her husband both in Europe and the United States.
Surviving is her husband, Jay; her sons: Scott, husband of Carol of Downingtown, PA, and Craig, husband of Margaret of Thorndale, PA; her grandsons: Christopher, Kevin, Timothy, and Stephen; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Gardner Back; and her foster sister, Lucille Grebinger Groff of Calvary Homes, Lancaster, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends during a viewing on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
