Phyllis B. Williams, 76, of Denver, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Reamstown to the late Harvey and Alice (Beltz) Steffy and was the wife of the late Paul Edward Williams who passed away in 2012.
Phyllis was a seamstress. She enjoyed traveling, playing Bingo and especially spending time with her grandkids.
Phyllis is survived by two sons, John Michael, husband of Karen (Rakowski) Williams of Ephrata, Mark E. Williams of Manassas, VA; a daughter, Lisa Ressler of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Dennis, Nicholas, David, Abigail and Katherine Ressler, Alison and Zachary Williams; a brother, George Steffy of Mentor, OH and a sister, Marian Wenger of Denver.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Steffy and a sister, Mary Louise Myers.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family at this time. Interment will take place at Mohler's Brethren Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »