Phyllis B. Kirsch, 93, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on July 10, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Alma E. Brubaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, John C. "Jack" Kirsch.
Phyllis and Jack were skilled dancers in their younger years, and they loved weekends at both Armstrong and the American Legion dances with friends. Phyllis also enjoyed traveling the country, summer beach vacations, and collecting angels.
She is survived by four sisters: Helen Blank of Sumner, ME, Nancy (Jay) Fries of Santa Fe, NM, Judy Fries of Ocala, FL and Sandy (Ron) Weinoldt of Lancaster; four children: Sandy (Dick) Bloom, and David (Lisa) Kirsch of Lancaster, Jim (Phyllis) McMullin of Mountville, and Bob (Michelle) Kirsch of Durham, NC; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 14, at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with visitation at 10:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice & Community Care, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097