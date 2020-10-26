Phyllis B. Harrison, age 85, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Country Meadows Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Harry F. Harrison, who passed away on October 11, 1997. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late Louis B. & Ellen Elizabeth Brinkman Bond.
She was a life-long member of Highland Presbyterian Church of Lancaster. In the past she worked as a legal assistant for a Lancaster law firm and was employed by the Manheim Township Police Department as a crossing guard at Schaeffer Elementary School for many years. She graduated from the former Christiana High School and Scott High School of Coatesville. She volunteered earlier in life with the Eden and Christiana Fire Companys Ladies Auxiliaries. Phil loved playing Bingo, bowling, going to casinos and the beach, was an avid Phillies fan and Bridge card player, most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving is a son, Richard B. husband of Jolene Wolf Harrison of Lititz, 3 grandchildren: Ryan, Kevin and Laura Harrison. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings: W. Richard "Buzz" Bond, Jr. and Ellen B. Erb. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows Retirement Community of Lancaster for the care and kindness shown over the past year.
A private funeral service will take place in the Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church Prayer Garden with interment in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Phil's memory to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, 23 Green S.t, Christiana, PA 17509. shiveryfuneralhome.com