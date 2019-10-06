Phyllis Anne Mooser Pourciau, 82, of Lititz, finished her walk down the road of life on October 1, 2019 when she crossed the bridge between this life and the next. "Living well is the best revenge" is engraved on a set of six cocktail glasses she bought. Phyllis and her husband Charles L. Pourciau, Jr. enjoyed their favorite drinks from these glasses while enjoying 36 years of marriage together. Born in Louisville, KY on September 25, 1937, the daughter of Alphonse L. Mooser and Mary F. Mooser, Phyllis graduated in 1955 from Cardome Academy in Georgetown, KY. After graduation, Phyllis decided that she "did not el marchie anymore". That meant she made her own decisions and lived life to the fullest. Phyllis learned about antiques from her mother who took her to antique auctions from an early age and her knowledge of antiques, jewelry and art was extensive. After graduating from St. Petersburg Junior College with an Associates of Arts degree with a major in psychology, she provided stable, level headed advice to all those around her when needed. Phyllis' Cardome friends, dogs, cats, canaries and horses were special companions throughout her life.
One day Phyllis stated, "When I am dead I can't see flowers. So I want flowers while I am alive." Charles made sure she had fresh flowers every week the last years of her life. In that vein, please do not send flowers but consider making a donation to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster at https://www.hospiceconnect.org/appeal; to Little Sisters of the Poor Louisville, Kentucky at https://littlesistersofthepoorlouisville.weshareonline.org; to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/donate; or to St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Prospect KY at https://stb2008.weshareonline.org/.
Phyllis told her husband and others in her life "I make the decisions for my body". So when the ravages of dementia made it difficult for her to communicate, Charles made the decisions she had told him to make. Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster, PA provided warm, comforting, compassionate, professional care for her during her last days.
A Celebration of Phyllis' life will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 6 – 8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Services in Kentucky will take place on October 22, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Pearson Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207, and on October 23, 2019, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 Saint Bernadette Ave., Prospect, KY, where there will be a visitation from 10 - 11:00 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11 AM. St. Bernadette's will serve a bereavement meal from 12 - 1 PM. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com