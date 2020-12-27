Phyllis A. Thompson, 92, of Lititz, passed away at her home on December 22, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late James and Anna (Braun) Britt. She cherished 70 years of marriage to the love of her life, Robert J. "Bob" Thompson.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed Swedish and French novels in particular mysteries. She enjoyed participating in the Coterie Club, Mahjong and Christmas. Most important to Phyllis was celebrating others. She never missed an opportunity to send a card to those she loved to celebrate birthdays or holidays.
She will be sorely missed by her husband Bob, her children: Chris Thompson of Revere, MA and Deborah Daniels, wife of Joseph, of Las Cruces, NM, grandchildren: Michael Thompson of Las Vegas, NV and Hanouf Almsutaf of Saudi Arabia, and her sister, Carol Edwards of Millersville. She was preceded in passing by her son, Robert Thompson, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, do as Phyllis would do and donate to a charity of your choosing.
