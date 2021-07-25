Phyllis A. Kauffman, 94, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday July 23, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Kathryn (Fagan) Ferguson and was preceded in death by her dear stepfather, Edward I. Miller. She was the beloved wife of the late Leroy Y. Kauffman.
Phyllis graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. She proudly worked at the Lancaster Newspaper for 22 years as a Proofreader. She was a smart and outgoing woman and enjoyed spending time shopping or at dinner with family and friends. She adored animals.
Phyllis was truly loved by her family. She is survived by her nephew Michael B. Zimmerman (Andrea), her niece Terri Lee Zimmerman, her great-nieces and nephews, and her dear friends Marlin and Sandra Keim. Phyllis was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey L. Stumpf, sister Janet F. Zimmerman (Paul), stepdaughter Denise Impink and stepson David Kauffman.
Interment will be private.
