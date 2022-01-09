Phyllis A. Gilbert, 77, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, and raised in Mt. Nebo, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Clyde and Evelyn (Girvin) Armstrong.
She was the wife of the late Robert L. Gilbert (2011).
She attended Penn Manor High School.
Phyllis volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary VFW post #1690, was a member of the 7th Ward Club and volunteered at the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in her early years. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, going to the beach with her friends, getting her nails and hair done, family reunions, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Phyllis retired from Hamilton Watch Company/Bulova Technologies after 35 years.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Jeffrey Waller, husband of Karolyn, of Bausman, a daughter, Kelly Groom of Columbia, three sisters, Elaine Lefever of Elizabethtown, Donna (Al) Ambrose of St. Petersburg, FL, Karen (Michael) Good of New Holland, a step-brother Randy (Joan) Taylor of Plymouth, NC, and a step-sister Carrie (Earl) Smith of Wylie, TX. Also, three grandchildren, Madalyn Waller, Cierra Groom, and Morgan (Andrew) Moore, and two great grandchildren, Trenton and Trinity. She is also survived by Darrel “Steve” Hughes of Lancaster, a companion to Phyllis. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth C. Waller, a son, Kenneth Charles Waller, Jr., a sister, Wanda Ault, and a stepson, Robert Gilbert, Jr.
Funeral Services for Phyllis will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 2PM with Rev. Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. Family will receive friends 1PM-2PM prior to the service at Snyder’s. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park following the service. All who attend, the family kindly asks that masks be worn.
