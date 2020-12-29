Phyllis A. Frill

Phyllis A. (Valentino) Frill, 88, of Manheim and previously of Sinking Spring, PA, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Reading, PA, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Angelina (Bruno) and Francesco Valentino. She was the loving wife of the late John J. Frill, Jr. with whom she was planning a 65th wedding anniversary celebration at the time of his passing in 2016.
A proud first-generation Italian-American, Phyllis served as a Community Judge of Elections in Reading for many years. She retired as a manager from the Candy Department of the Boscov's Distribution Center, where she was known for her elaborate Easter baskets and holiday gift designs. She was a former member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church in Sinking Spring. In recent years she attended St. Richard Catholic Church in Manheim. Her interests included gardening, traveling and she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is a son, Glenn J., husband of Sonhui K. Frill of Manheim and two granddaughters, Melissa L. (Frill), wife of Michael Esterly, and Amanda B. Frill. Also surviving are two step grandchildren, Kim, wife of Ehren Fairfield, and Joseph Gabriel and one step great-granddaughter, Elnora. She was preceded in death by a son, Kerry F. Frill, and two siblings, George Valentino and Sara Parenti.
In light of the pandemic, the family will have a private interment service at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading. A service celebrating her life will be announced at a later date. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
