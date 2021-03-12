Phyllis A. Farmer, age 78, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Monday March 8, 2021. She was the wife of Joseph Farmer. She was born in Louisville, KY, daughter of the late Robert & Hattie Grisham Reath.
She was a member of the Wrightsdale Baptist Church. She graduated from Millersville University with a degree in social work. Phyllis worked as a social worker for the former St. Joseph's Hospital of Lancaster. One thing she was very passionate about was volunteering for the CONTACT Helpline for over 30 years.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Cheryl Gilbert of Crawford County, Barry husband of Patricia Miller of Lancaster County, Lisa McDaniel of Missouri, 3 granddaughters, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Robert Reath of Lancaster County, Jean Schock of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by 2 grandsons: Brandon Miller and Barry "Bubba" Miller, Jr. and a brother, Daniel Reath.
A memorial service will take place from the New Providence Baptist Church, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, PA on Wednesday, April 7th at 1 p.m. with interment in Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery.
