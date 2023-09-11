Phoebe H. Showers, 92, of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Phoebe MaKibbin Hunter. Phoebe was the loving wife of the late Glenn I. Showers who died in September 1994 following 40 years of marriage. For more than 28 years, Phoebe worked in the Manheim Central School District as an English and Reading Teacher for the Senior and Junior High Schools. She was a 1953 graduate of Albright College with a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education and continued her education obtaining Reading Specialist Certification at Millersville University. Phoebe was an active and faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim, where she served on many committees including the Board of Trustees and Pastor Parish Committee. For over 25 years, she taught Sunday school and was involved with Bible School at the church. Phoebe was the founder of "The Kingdom Builder" the first monthly church newsletter and, in retirement, was active in visiting those members unable to attend church. She was a member of the Manheim Historical Society and the Manheim Women's Club. Phoebe was devoted to her students, friends, and family. She showed this devotion by volunteering for an unlikely stint as the junior high school chess team coach/driver, writing letters and cards of encouragement, making time to spend with those she loved, and in many other ways. She had a loving, engaging personality that made everyone she met feel truly special.
Surviving is a son, Thomas M. husband of Krista A. Showers of Lancaster, a daughter, Brenda K. Stout of Manheim, two grandchildren, Olivia A. and John T. Showers and a sister, Priscilla H. wife of Horace H. Martin III of Lititz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Phoebe's Memorial Service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Phoebe's memory to Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545.