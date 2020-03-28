Phoebe C. Rice, age 103, formerly of Harleysville, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Royersford, PA. She was the wife of the late Leslie T. Rice for over 72 years before his death on September 8, 2012.
Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late Harvey S. and Elizabeth S. Bushong Horning.
Phoebe was a member and past deacon of the First Presbyterian Church in Phoenixville, PA. She retired from Merck & Company Pharmaceutical in West Point, PA in 1982. She was a past member of Souderton Senior Citizens.
Surviving is a son, Herbert E. Rice of Audonbon, PA, and 1 granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a son, Philip Rice and 2 brothers, Adam B. Horning and Thomas B. Horning.
Due to current public health concerns, there will be a graveside service on Thursday, April 2 at 11 a.m. in the Georgetown Methodist Cemetery, 1070 Georgetown Road, Paradise. shiveryfuneralhome.com
