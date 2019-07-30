Phoebe C. Baxter, 71, of Columbia passed away on July 28th, 2019. She was born in Lancaster to the late George and Sarah Wise Rafferty and was a lifelong resident of this area. Phoebe worked for R & S Manufacturing and retired after working there for almost twenty five years. She was active in the Marietta American Legion Post 466 Ladies Auxiliary. Phoebe loved animals and was known to donate regularly to the Columbia Animal Shelter. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
Phoebe leaves behind her husband of forty two years, George Baxter of Columbia; her daughter, Teresa, wife of Jerry Johnson of York; her grandson, Justin Eichelberger, fiancé of Sarah Fengfish of Marietta; a sister, Patricia Way of Marietta; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Ronald Rafferty; her sisters, Anna Gable and Betty Nagle.
A graveside service for Phoebe will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. Her family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512 or www.columbiaanimalshelter.com/donate. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.