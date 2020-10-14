Philomena "Phyllis" M. Harkins, 84, of Leola, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Harkins, with whom she celebrated 47 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Mary Rose (Agerenza) and Frank DeNicola.
Phyllis was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was a volunteer with the Catholic Schools and The Cloistered Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary for over 22 years.
Phyllis was dedicated to her faith and family. She enjoyed old movies, especially westerns, crocheting, and visiting the beach. She enjoyed cooking and sharing her holiday traditions. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Monica Anne Harkins-Cloonan, married to Brian Cloonan of Leola; her three grandchildren, Sean Thomas, Caroline Grace, and Elizabeth Mary to whom she was very devoted, and her siblings: Carmine DeNicola, Mary Jo Albanese and Diana Okhotnikoff.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10-11AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with the Mass to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Phyllis's memory to St. John Neumann Catholic School, to the Dominican Sisters of the Perpetual Rosary, 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com