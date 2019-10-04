Philomena F. P. Weiman

Philomena F. P. (Wallace) Weiman, 90, of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, PA, USA, formerly of Spring Drive, Millersville, PA, Blessington, County Wicklow, Ireland and Dublin, Ireland, died early Thursday morning, September 26, 2019 at the Glen at Willow Valley, after an illness. She was the wife of the late Dr. Donald E. Weiman, a WWII Veteran and Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at Millersville University. Dr. Weiman died on September 25, 2010.
Born the 12th of March 1929, in Dublin, Eire (Ireland), she was 1 of 10 children born to the late Nancy (Bell) and Thomas Domnic Wallace. She had left Dublin as a Teen to study for her R.N. Nursing in Kent, England. She raised three sons by herself and finally met her Soulmate on a visit to Pennsylvania in 1975 and settled here in Lancaster County the following year and became a U.S. Cititzen. She especially enjoyed traveling World-Wide with her late husband, Donald. An Irish Catholic, she attended St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Lancaster and Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church, Downtown Lancaster.
She is survived by two sons; Robin O. Norrie, of Lancaster and Ian Norrie, of the UK; a younger sister; Muriel Gantt, of CA and a younger brother, Dermott Wallace, of the UK. She was also preceded in death by her youngest son, Graeme Alexander Norrie and seven siblings.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff (whom she considered "second family") at Willow Valley Communities for the care and compassion given to "Philly" during her stay and final days.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Christian Prayer Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, USA (on-site parking with attendants) NEXT WEDNESDAY afternoon, October 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home NEXT WEDNESDAY afternoon, October 9, 2019 between 3:00-4:00 p.m.
Final Commendation and Farewell will be held privately by the family in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, USA.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made in her memory to the Millersville University Foundation and write on the memo line: Dr. Donald E. Weiman Equipment Endowment Fund. Send to Millersville University, Development Office, P.O. Box 1002, Millersville, PA 17551-0302.
