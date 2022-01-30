Phillip William York, 62, of Lititz passed away on 1/22/22 with his sister, Barbara at his side. Phil is the son of the late William C. York and Jean B. (Kelchner).
Phil most recently worked as a patient scheduler for a local physician. His first love was football. He worked for years as a statistician for Thaddeus Stevens college. He was part of team during several of their championship years.
He is survived by his sisters: Barbara McMillan, Lititz, Susan York ( Carl Schoenberg), Allentown, Diane Habecker (Floyd) of Yuma, Arizona and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
