Phillip R. Sandmann of Naples, Florida, (formerly of: Lancaster, PA, Adrian, MI, Grand Rapids, MI, Laguna Niguel, CA, Clarence, NY, Huntsville, AL, Ashburn, VA) passed away peacefully on October 24th, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was 71 years old. Born in Rockville Centre, NY, Phil was the son of the late Fred and Mabel Sandmann.
After moving to Lancaster, Pennsylvania during his childhood, he graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1968, and Penn State University in 1972.
Upon graduation, Phil began a long and distinguished career, highlighted by financial leadership roles with leading companies in the automotive, manufacturing, and defense industries. He developed broad experience in corporate financial management, including acquisition integration, international operations, and initial public offerings. He took immense pride in his work and sought to take advantage of his role by passing his knowledge and expertise to his colleagues. His most gratifying experience was helping lead the first class of a mentorship program while employed at DRS Technologies. His hope was to lead others with confidence and respect, so they may then do the same in their own careers.
Throughout his life, Phil also took great pride in maintaining his health and fitness. In addition, he was an avid follower of Penn State football and had a passion for boating, model trains, and his beloved golden retrievers.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Bowers) of 36 years. Together they created countless memories of love and support for each other. They are a true model of strength and devotion. Part of that devotion extended to their family, highlighted by annual beach vacations to Sandbridge, VA. Phil cherished his time with family including his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his spouse, Phil is survived by his siblings Nancy (George) Hammond, Barbara (Robert) Commerce, and Michael (Ann) Sandmann. As well as nieces Debbie Hammond Miller and Julie Sandmann Hoff; and nephews Jeff Hammond, Steve Ziegler, Bill Ziegler, Chris Sandmann and Scott Sandmann. Phil was preceded in death by his nephew Michael C. Zeigler and brother-in-law William F. Ziegler.
He will forever be loved and missed by his family, friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope Hospice & Community Services, Inc, 27200 Imperial Pkwy., Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (HopeHCS.org) 239-482-4673.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.