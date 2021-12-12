Phillip Marvin Morris (5/29/1940 -12/7/2021) died peacefully at home in Lancaster, PA. He is the husband of Sherell Morris and the father of Evanna, Ken, and Cynthia Morris. He loved being Papa to Evan and Lindsay Litowitz, Andrew Morris, and Alli Lu. He is survived by his siblings Glen Morris and Betty Moon.
Phil lived the American dream of working hard, playing hard, and making a difference for his family and friends. He grew up on a farm in Merced, CA, where his strong work ethic was engraved on his heart and hands by his grandfather. The youngest of six children, Phil was a risk-taker and adventurer. With his wife and baby Evanna, he moved to Sylvania, OH with a speed boat in tow. He founded Morris Tile Company, a business that turned out to be quite successful. Phil retired after 50 years of making homes beautiful with meticulously installed tile and marble. They moved to Lancaster, PA to be near family.
Phil had an irrepressible sense of humor and loved to laugh. He connected with everyone with a quick, teasing wit. Phil loved beauty and it showed in his homes and gardens. He invested in real estate and bought property on a lake in Michigan. There, he built a cottage and hosted fun summers for family and friends. Days were spent waterskiing or golfing with friends and at happy hour, everyone loaded onto the pontoon boat with a cooler and snacks to putter around the lake.
A celebration of Phil will be held with his family at Sheetz Funeral Home in Mount Joy, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
