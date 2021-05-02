Phillip John Funk, age 58, of Manor Township peacefully went home to his Heavenly Father on April 20, 2021. For 14 months Phillip courageously fought his brain cancer.
He grew up on a farm in Manor Township and graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1981. After graduation he started working for his family's business, DH Funk & Sons. He started as a laborer and ended up being a part owner of the business. His favorite part of being an excavator was being a backhoe operator.
The thing he loved most in life was spending time with family and friends. Phillip enjoyed helping people, traveling, playing games, hunting, spending time at the family cabin, and riding motorcycles and ATV's. Before his illness he went on a 10,000 mile motorcycle trip with friends. He was a kind, happy, generous, helpful and handy man. He loved fixing things for family and the community around him.
He was a member of Manor Church where he volunteered as an usher, taught boys clubs and helped in the One to One Buddy Disability Ministry. He also enjoyed going and working on MDS trips. Phillip was a trustee at Dayspring Christian Academy for ten years and served on the facilities committee for another five years.
Phillip was the kind, loving and devoted husband of Kathy Breneman Funk. They celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary in February. Phillip was the dedicated and loving father of Abigail (Brian) Humbert, Eliza Funk, Alexander (Deanna Bitterman) Funk, Ian Funk, Anya (Devin) Bucks and Boris (Madeline Gibble) Funk and the grandfather to Everett and Micah Humbert. Phillip was the youngest son of Donald H. Funk and the late Christine Millhouse Funk. He was the brother of Dennis Funk, Doug Funk and Greg Funk.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to A Celebration of Life on Saturday May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends may greet Phillip's family at Manor Church on Friday May 7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday May 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Dayspring Christian Academy. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
