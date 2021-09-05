Phillip James DeBernardi April 10, 1985 – August 11, 2021

"His wings were ready but our hearts were not." Phill passed away at his home in Tellico Plains, TN on August 11 after an 18-year battle with a brain disorder. He was the son of Rebecca DeBernardi, Lancaster and James & Margaret DeBernardi, Englewood TN.
Although he was a successful business man, he struggled daily and fought to live a free and autonomous life as much as possible despite his disability.
Phill felt such incredible empathy for other people with cognition problems that he began recording tools that helped him manage each day. He designed an app for patent to assist disabled people. He was talented in music, sports, artistry and literacy. He became an avid reader on a host of topics in hopes to find solutions to help him sustain his frail cognition.
Phill never stopped caring and loving others indiscriminately. His passion was to help those who had the same disease but were abandoned by their families to the streets. Phill had an incredible mind with a beautiful heart.
Donations can be made in memory of Phill to: Water Street Mission, 210 Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or NAMI Lancaster County, PO Box 103, Conestoga, PA 17516-0103 or Tellico Plains Public Library, PO Box 658, Tellico Plains, TN 37385
