Phillip G. Hartenstine, 70, of Lancaster, and formerly of East Petersburg, died peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Hospital University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clyde M. Sr. and Madeline Rogers Hartenstine.
Phil graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. For over 20 years Phil worked in the Inventory Control Department for Utility Keystone Trailer Sales Inc. Manheim. Phil was a devoted, active, and faithful member for over 50 years at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Petersburg; where he served as a choir member, call committee, sexton, community garden committee, and chairperson of the counting team.
Phil enjoyed being active throughout his life participating in the York County Senior Baseball League and managing a Little League Baseball Team in the Mountville area. Phil's interests included: playing tennis, bike riding, and with the love of music of all styles, playing the piano, and singing with the mass choir at Ocean Grove; as well as absorbing all the history he could find by diving into his books that he loved. Phil was a kind and generous friend to many, and he quietly helped those in need throughout his life. He will be missed for his caring spirit, and for his love of family, his friends, and his church.
Surviving is a loving companion of 29 years, Patricia Crawford, of Lancaster; and a sister, Sherry L. wife of John Barnhill of Elizabethtown. Preceding him in death is a brother, Clyde M. Hartenstine, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Phil's Memorial Service at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Phil's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Special Property Fund, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com