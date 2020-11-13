Phillip Eugene Brown, 57, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Lancaster to Betty (Lutz) Brandt and the late William A. Brown. Phillip worked as a Truck Driver.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, James Michael Brown and Donald Grant Brown.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1 pm, at Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
