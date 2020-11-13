Phillip Eugene Brown

Phillip Eugene Brown

Phillip Eugene Brown, 57, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Lancaster to Betty (Lutz) Brandt and the late William A. Brown. Phillip worked as a Truck Driver.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, James Michael Brown and Donald Grant Brown.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1 pm, at Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Send flowers to the family of Phillip Brown
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Nov 17
Service
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
1:00PM
Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery
Address not given
Lititz, PA 17543
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 Church Avenue
P.O. Box 92
Ephrata, PA 17522
717-733-2472
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter