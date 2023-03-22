Phillip E. Bedient, 100, of Dalton, MA, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2023 where he lived with his daughter Mary Bedient. Phil was born in Foochow, China on October 15, 1922 to Harold and Florence Whitmer Bedient and was one of six children. In 1939 he graduated from Maple Rapids High School in Michigan. He received his undergraduate degree from Park College in Missouri, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and received his PhD in Mathematics from the University of Michigan in 1959.
Phillip married Marie E. Pangborn in 1943 in Levering, MI, where they met. Married for 68 years, together they enjoyed playing bridge, working the Times crossword puzzles, and always their pre-dinner martini until her passing in 2011.
Phil was a professor of mathematics at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania for more than 30 years, retiring in 1987. At F&M, he received multiple awards for his dedication and excellence in teaching, including the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching. For three summers he taught at the Summer Institute in Mathematics at Gauhati University in India. In 1996, he proudly published a book on Differential Equations with his son, Dick Bedient, that has been published in many languages and used in countries around the world.
While living in Lancaster, PA, Phil and Marie were members of Grandview Heights United Methodist Church, where Phil sang in the choir. A beautiful singer and piano player, Phil loved to lead the family in song and was frequently seated at the piano with a "choir" of family and friends surrounding him, belting out golden oldies' tunes. He believed that the electric guitar (and most forms of drumming) did not technically classify as "music."
In 2002, Phil and Marie moved to Dalton, Massachusetts to be close to their daughter, Mary, and granddaughters, Abby and Lydia. Phil continued to enjoy his favorite pastimes of birding, genealogy, and stamp collecting, all hobbies that required the use of his organized and analytic mind.
As a committed birder, Phil was rarely seen without his binoculars. He birded in every state in the US and worldwide, maintaining detailed and extensive records of all his domestic and international sightings. In the last decade of his life he committed himself to ticking 100 birds in each town in Berkshire County. He was always quick to remind people that there is no such thing as a Canadian Goose (technically, it's a Canada Goose). His life list totaled at nearly 2,000 species and DID NOT include a Canadian Goose!
An avid genealogist, Phil traced the family history back to the 1600's with tens of thousands of distinct entries listed in his family tree, creating a genealogical record that is cherished by the whole family. He would retell little known stories of ancestors' lives that sometimes shocked and amazed his grandchildren.
Also a lifelong philatelist, Phil created an extensive and impressive stamp collection numbering in the many thousands. He took pride in his practice of trading rather than purchasing stamps for his collection.
Phil had a joyful spirit and a subtle sense of humor, and once, while gathered for a family meal, Phil (also known, lovingly, as Grampa or "Pa"), announced "as the oldest member of this family, I declare that it is now time for cake!"
Phil is lovingly remembered by his children, Mary, Dick & Betsy; grandchildren, Abby & Luke, Lydia & John, Kate & Christopher, and Adam; great-grandchildren, Henry, Oliver, Wilsie, Hattie & Wyatt. He will also be missed by his two constant canine companions, Wiley and Jack.
Per his wishes there will be no services. His cremains will be interred with his wife's in the Carp Lake Cemetery in northern Michigan, overlooking the Straits of Mackinac. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of Dery-Foley Funeral Home, 890 E. Main St., Dalton, MA 01226.