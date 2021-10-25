Phillip Alan Fassnacht, 62, of Stevens, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, October 22, 2021, at his favorite hunting camp in Bradford County.
Phil was the husband of his high school sweetheart, Stephanie Graybill Fassnacht. They shared 30 years of love together, 25 of those years married. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Kay Irene (Fritz) Fassnacht and the late Ralph Fassnacht Jr.
He graduated from Cocalico High School in 1977 during which year he helped the mens basketball team win the state championship. He also received his teaching degree from Millersville University where he continued his basketball and baseball career. Upon graduation, Phil started his teaching career at Cocalico High School where he became a beloved teacher for the next 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, spending time with his family, and worshipping at Ephrata Church of the Brethren where he was an active member for the last 25 years.
Phil will be remembered for his charismatic personality and the joy he brought to those around him. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, Stephanie and his three daughters, Samantha Johnson, wife of Matthew Johnson, Kayla Weaver, fiancée of John Merkert, and Olivia Fassnacht, girlfriend of Clarence Grutza. He was a proud “Papa” of Nora and Eloise Johnson. Phil was loved by his brother and best friend, Michael Fassnacht, husband of Nancy Fassnacht, and the late Timothy Fassnacht. He was admired by his three nephews, Shane Fassnacht, husband of Lindsay Fassnacht, Nathan Fassnacht, and Matthew Fassnacht.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm and on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 9 to 10:45 am at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522. Funeral services will follow on Friday at 11:00 am, with Pastor Galen Hackman officiating. Interment will take place in the Mohler's Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Phillip's memory may be made to Ephrata Church of the Brethren Deacon Fund, at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
