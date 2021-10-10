Phillip A. Kliewer, 83, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, the son of the late Albert A. and Mary Elizabeth Musselman Kliewer, he is survived by his wife, Sharon Reber Kliewer, with whom he shared 17 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 children: Craig Kliewer of Ephrata and Stacie Evans of Mohnton; brother, Donald H. Kliewer, husband of Edna; 2 step sons: Mathew Reber, Lititz and Marc Reber, Evanston Il; grandchildren: Jennifer Heinaman, Jonathan Kliewer, Alan Kliewer and Taylor Evans, Brody Reber, Peyton Reber and Sebastian Reber, and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Darlyne Heckel Kliewer.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Phil graduated from Manheim Township High school in 1956. Following high school, he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers as a left-handed pitcher. He spent 6 years in the organization until retiring from baseball in 1963. When he returned to the area, he was employed by Penn Dairies and R.R. Donnelly, from which he retired in 2003.
Phil was a longtime and active member of Calvary Church on Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, serving in various capacities. His faith defined him, as he sought to serve others as an expression of his love for his Savior. In addition to his church activities, Phil enjoyed Bible studies, gardening, crossword puzzles, was an avid tennis player, reading books on Biblical prophecy, attending Manheim Central football games with his son, St. Louis Cardinal baseball and Philadelphia Eagles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Phil’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. The family will receive friends at Calvary Church on Friday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Wearing masks will be optional. Light refreshments will be served following the service. Interment will be private at Riverview Burial Park.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Phil’s memory to Calvary Church, Global Mission Fund, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
