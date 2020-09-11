Philip V. Zahn,70, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
He was the husband of Carol A. Thompson Zahn, with whom he shared 2 years of marriage this past July 9th. He was previously married to the late Helen M. Clark Zahn who passed away in 2009. Born in Queens, NY , he was the son of the late Joseph and Marian Zahn.
Philip had worked for Intelligencer Journal Papers for 27 years. After retirement, he worked for 15 years at Burger King in Lititz.
He was a very talented woodworker and enjoyed gardening and was a fan of Elvis Presley. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children: Brian married to Stephanie Zahn of Lititz, and Kathi married to Matthew Weaver of Denver; his 5 grandchildren, David, Brittany, Erika, Justin and Emily and his 6 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Alexis, Desirae, Kyler, Kayden and Landon. He is also survived by his siblings, Joseph Zahn of Lititz and Helen Falco of New York. He was preceded in death by his great-grandchild, Ezra, and his 6 siblings.
Friends are invited to attend the graveside Funeral Service on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12Noon at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, PA. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
