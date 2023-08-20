Philip Seward Newswanger, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on August 6, 2023 in Norfolk, Virginia. Philip was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to parents Christian Newswanger and Carol Powers. He was a graduate of Germantown Academy, Roanoke College and William and Mary's Executive MBA program.
Philip played soccer for Roanoke College and was a true lover of the game. His professions varied from serving in the Merchant Marine, working for the Virginia Port Authority and reporting for Dolan's Virginia Business Observer and Inside Business. As a reporter, Philip was known for his true "reporter's nose" as reflected in the many awards he received. Above all these professions, Philip's love and pure talent was his writing of short stories, a novel and many different plays.
Philip is predeceased by his father and mother. He is survived by his ex-spouse, Libby Newswanger, his daughter, Caitlin Newswanger, son-in-law Josh Boeckelman and grandson, Wylder Boeckelman.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks for consideration of becoming a friend of the Norfolk Public Library, where Philip spent a lot of time and found solace: https://www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org/i-want-to/support-npl/friends-of-the-library.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com