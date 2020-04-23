Philip S. Hurst, 43, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home.
He was born in West Cocalico Twp. to Jerilyn (Weaver) Hurst and the late Glenn N. Hurst. He was the husband of Glenda B. Hurst with whom he shared 22 years of marriage.
He was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church.
Philip was an auctioneer and a sales representative for Garden Spot Furniture.
In addition to his wife and mother, Philip is survived by five children, Austin S. Hurst, fiancé of Kaitlyn Zimmerman, Kelsey N. Hurst, Bradley T. Hurst, Heather L. Hurst, Lauren N. Hurst, all at home; four siblings, Byron G., husband of Joyce (Martin) Hurst of Denver, Michelle D., wife of Brian Nolt of Reinholds, Audrey B., wife of Merle Good of Newmanstown, Jerilyn Renee, wife of Sheldon Martin of Denver.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ardell E. Hurst.
Services will be private at convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Lime Rock Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
