Philip "PAPA PHIL" Blankenstein, 83, of Lancaster County passed away on March 26, 2021. He was born on March 27, 1937 in York, PA. At the age of eight, Phil was accepted to Girard College, a school for fatherless boys. After graduating from Girard, he worked for IBM in Finance and Personnel where he enjoyed a successful 35-year career. He then managed a small casino and became an Activity Director for an assisted living facility. He worked part time at an auto auction before giving it up to focus on his golf game. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his breakfast buddies, visiting local diners. The friends he made during those years have remained lifelong friends.
Phil was an active member of Hamilton Park Church, where he served as a Deacon, an Elder and a Eucharistic Minister. He touched many lives during his service with the church and felt it an honor and a gift to have known so many wonderful people.
He was predeceased by his two brothers, John Blankenstein, Ed Blankenstein, and son-in law, Bob Stezzi. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their children, Philip (and Bonnie) Blankenstein, Cindy Stezzi, Laurie Lignowski and Michael Payne. Phil and Renee have 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. All the children and their families made life even more enjoyable for their "Papa Phil".
The family would like to thank all his caregivers from Hospice at Home and Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy for all their compassion and care. Phil had a strong mind and positive outlook on life. His final wish was for his body to be donated to the Humanity Gifts Registry for medical research.
"To all my family and friends I love you for making my life enjoyable. To my wife Renee, of 38 years, I can't say enough about you. You are my best friend, my wife, my caregiver. You always have a smile and compliment for everyone. Meeting you was like winning the lotto. I look forward to the day when we all are together again. God bless and thanks to all for a great life." -Phil
Memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton Park Memorial fund at 1210 Maple Avenue, Lancaster, Pa 17603.
