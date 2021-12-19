Philip O. Shank, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his Columbia home. Born in Lancaster on July 18, 1941, Phil was the only child of John M. and Emma B. (Ober) Shank. He was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and Millersville University. Philip was the widower of Patricia Shank, and the partner of Doreen Bennett.
Philip taught high school English for 25 years at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon county, where he also served as Department Chair and the advisor to the school newspaper and yearbook. He coached their softball team for 20 years, leading the Falcon’s to several L-L titles, section crowns, and captured the District 3 Class AAA championship in 1988. He retired from teaching to care for his ailing wife, Patricia, in 2004, later working part time at the Manheim Auto Auction for several years.
He was a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren. Beyond his love of softball and teaching, Philip enjoyed attending mud sales, reading, vacationing to the Outer Banks, and spending time with his family.
Philip leaves behind loved ones, including his daughters Kelly Shank, Christine Faust (Ned), and Robin Wentzel (Keith), his sons, Jon Shank (Adrienne), Doug Shank, Rodney Rettew, and Robert Rettew (Lisa); 9 grandchildren, including Lindsay Faust, Spencer Faust, Kurt Wentzel (Becca), Kyle Wentzel (Codi), Robert Rettew (Emily), Thomas Rettew (Pam), Logan Rettew, Meshia Neely (Derek) and Taylor Wright; great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Bennett, Sawyer, Parker, Charlee, Josephine, Baylee, and Dean.
A small, private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centre County Paws, www.centrecountypaws.org/donate in the name of Rusty Shank, dad’s late great golden retriever.
