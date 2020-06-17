Philip Mercer Buzard, age 91, died at home on June 14, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in St. Joseph, MO, and is survived by his wife Beatrice (Lancaster), daughters Barbara Caplan (Stuart) and Brooke Buzard (Rafael Acosta), grandchildren Tristan and Sarina Caplan, and nieces and nephews. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, B. Franklin and Catherine Buzard, and three brothers, Frank, Robert, and Donald.
After his military service, Phil attended Purdue University, graduated in 1953 and joined the purchasing department of New Holland Machine Company. Following moves to facilities in Grand Island, NE and Lebanon, OH, he returned to the New Holland plant as Purchasing Director and retired in 1990.
Phil was an elder at First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed skiing, sailing, and woodworking. After his retirement, he volunteered for many years with Lancaster Habitat for Humanity.
There will be a family service in the Memorial Garden of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Phil's name to Lancaster Habitat for Humanity. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097