Philip Louis Gagliardi passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 after a long illness.
He is survived by his beloved wife Filomena Ferreira Gagliardi, married nearly 62 years, his son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Karen, and granddaughters Jill and Rachel Gagliardi.
Phil was born on September 2, 1930 in Hamden, Connecticut, to Maria DiMeo Gagliardi and Vincenzo Gagliardi and grew up in the New Haven area. A graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Phil was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and rose to the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of the Chosin Few, the group of Korean War veterans who took part in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. Phil was wounded in action at Chosin, surviving when the enemy bullet was deflected by striking the cigarette lighter in his pants pocket. After recuperating from his injuries, Phil served at the Philadelphia Shipyard before being honorably discharged.
After the Marine Corps, Phil worked as a staff accountant at AVCO Lycoming and Consolidated Diesel in Connecticut. A long-time resident of Shelton, Phil and Fil followed Joe, Karen, and the girls to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and enjoyed many happy memories. He was a past member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Shelton, CT, and St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Millersville, PA.
Phil was pre-deceased by his parents; his brothers Anthony and wife Teresa, Michael and wife Norma; sisters Christine Richards and husband Ray, Florence "Ritz" Manzi and husband Michael, Margaret Kvitnizki and husband Anthony (Kippie); sisters-in-law Gloria and Susan Gagliardi; and brother- and sister-in-law Louis and Marianne Ferreira. Phil is also survived by brothers Bernard, Vincent, Ralph and his wife Genevieve, plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.