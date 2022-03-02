Philip L. Marshall, 72, of Mount Joy, passed peacefully, Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Cindy (Nissley) Marshall, and they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on February 22nd. Born in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of the late Orville and Julia (Huff) Marshall. "Marshall" as he was affectionately called, was the owner of Process, Valves and Equipment Company for 25 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Marshall was an avid reader, news junkie, and a classic rock fan. He was also devoted to helping others through KPets as a volunteer with "Kirby," his therapy dog.
Surviving in addition to his wife Cindy are two sons, Jason, husband of Sheri Ward, Ephrata, and Kyle Ward, Portage, MI; a daughter Sarah, wife of Mike Hornberger, Lititz; and a brother, Steven Marshall, Indianapolis, IN.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Contributions in Marshall's memory may be sent to KPETS, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
