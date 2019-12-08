Philip J. Stauffer, formerly of New Holland, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center where he resided for the last 2½ years. Philip was born in Emmaus, PA on December 22, 1942 to the late Esther M. and Ralph B. Stauffer.
Philip was a 1960 graduate of Garden Spot High School and McCann School of Business. He retired from Goodville Mutual Casualty Company.
He enjoyed music, reading, Garden Spot sports and the family's annual vacation in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Philip was a presence riding his bicycle around New Holland for many years until he was stricken with Parkinson's disease. He was a highly intelligent man and had many good friends who will remember the all night card games in his parents' basement.
Philip is survived by sisters Mary Clark and her husband Lester, Beth Gehr and her husband John; brothers, Douglas Stauffer and his wife Linda, and Jeffrey Stauffer and his wife Christine Morgan; brother-in-law Clifford Weaver; sisters-in-law Sidney Stauffer and Carole Burt; nieces, Bonny and Jane Tshudy, Brittany Shafer, Tracy Stauffer, Michelle Johnston and Laticia Stauffer; and by nephews, Glenn Stauffer, Clinton Stauffer and Michael Groff. In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by sisters Patsy Tshudy and Margaret Weaver, by brothers, Jesse, Glenn and Jim, and by a nephew David Tshudy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center and Harvest View Personal Care for their care, kindness and compassion.
A graveside service will take place at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, PA on Saturday, December 14, at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com. Arrangements by the Beck Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
