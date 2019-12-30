Philip J. Davidson, 73, of Lititz, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John E. and Mabel Hevener Davidson. Phil was the loving husband of Catharine M. "Cathy" Roberts Davidson and they observed their 54th wedding anniversary in August of this year. He was a 1965 graduate of Warwick High School. For over 25 years Phil was employed as a machinist at Woodstream Corporation, Lititz; he later worked for Ephrata Precision Parts Company. He was an active and faithful member of Lititz United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher and sang in the men's choir. He was also a member of the woodworking group, helping to build stage sets for the church programs, and volunteered with the local church mission "The Lititz Project," providing repairs to Lititz area homes in need. Phil's woodworking talents led him to build a miniature carousel that helped to raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network. He loved the outdoors, taking long walks, working on his yard and in his vegetable garden. Phil deeply loved his family and was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He had a true servant's heart, helping with any home projects quietly for neighbors, friends, and strangers in need.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Cathy, is a son, John P. husband of Cheryl Davidson of AuGres, MI, a daughter, Tiffany A. wife of Ken Keim of Lancaster, seven grandchildren: Justin, Jeremy, Joshua, Janice, Jen, Raymond, and Bri, two great-grandchildren: Noah, and Lily, and a brother, Ken husband of Liz Davidson of Halifax. Phil will be missed by his life-long childhood best friend, Richard "Dick" Seldomridge of Lititz. Preceding him in death are two brothers: Robert and Glenn Davidson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Phil's funeral service at the Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Lititz, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Phil's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
