Philip H. Harting, 87, of Adamstown, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at home.
He was born in Adamstown to the late Phares and Sadie (Glass) Harting and was the husband of the late Carolyn E. (Brendle) Harting who passed away in 2016.
Philip was a family man who dearly loved his wife Carolyn. He was a graduate of Shillington High School and attended F & M. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He started his own printing company and had also worked for Rudisill Printing Co., Ensinger Printing Co., and Goods Potato Chips. He was also the longtime Mayor of Adamstown and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, and Penn State.
Philip is survived by 2 sons, David and Jeff Harting.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Robert, William, Phares, Jr., Thomas, and Carl Harting.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A graveside service will follow at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
