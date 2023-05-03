Philip F. Cunningham, Jr., 54, of Reading, PA passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Dawn (Gustewitz) and Philip Cunningham, Sr. He was the beloved husband to Mercedes Acevedo Cunningham.
Philip was a member of Genesis Hoy Church in Reading, PA. He previously worked at Reading Hospital in Environmental Services and was a past team member of Wendy's Restaurant.
Philip was a proud player of APBA sports board game where he won 2 Championships in 2019. This was the first time achieved in 30 years. Phil also enjoyed Fantasy Football, as well as bowling and softball.
Phil was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching baseball especially the Baltimore Orioles, Lancaster Barnstormers and Reading Phillies. He was also an Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders fan. He immensely enjoyed movies, especially the Star Wars Saga as well as Star Trek films. Phil treasured his family, including his beloved pets and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by his stepchildren: Allen Fernandez (Cassandra Rivera) of Temple, PA, Vincent Fernandez of FL and Matthew Fernandez of FL and his grandson Anthony Fernandez as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and godchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Thomas and James Charles who were like brothers to him. He was preceded in death by his sister Jody.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Kidney Dialysis Foundation, www.kdf.org.sg. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 12 PM-1 PM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
