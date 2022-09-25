Philip E. Probst, 25, of Quarryville, PA was reunited with his mother in the presence of Jesus, September 16, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Harold S. Probst, Jr. and the late Jean E. Antes Probst.
Philip rang up his first sale at twelve years old and remained an employee at Play It Again Sports for 12 years. He got great satisfaction in making sure a customer had the correct sports gear for their purpose. In 2021, Phil chose to enter the home health care field where he felt he could put his compassion and caring to better use.
Phil was an avid sports fan with a passion for baseball from an early age. After graduating from Solanco High School in 2015, Phil continued playing baseball and softball in numerous local leagues. A devout Philadelphia Phillies fan, he looked forward to annual trips to spring training in Clearwater, FL. He was a gentle giant who got great joy in gifting things he would find at local thrifts, whether for his sister, mother or a pair of baby Jordans for the newest members of his extended family.
If he was not playing or watching sports, Phil enjoyed traveling, Marvel movies, The Office, eating steak or seafood and fellowship with his friends and cousins. Phil's size was intimidating, but his docile demeaner endeared him to all he met. Phil was passive by nature, rarely raising his voice or getting excited off the ball field.
Surviving besides his father Harold is a sister Katherine E. Probst of Quarryville; paternal grandparents, Harold S. and Joan Probst, Sr., of Bart.; a maternal grandmother, Dorothy M. Rodgers Antes of Oxford; several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins. He will be missed by the many friends, teammates and acquaintances he met through the years.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM with Pastor R. Deibler officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until the time of service. Casual dress is appropriate. We encourage everyone to wear a team jersey.
In lieu of flowers or money, the family requests that you donate your time to assist with a Solanco sports youth team or to a youth team of your choice. reynoldsandshivery.com