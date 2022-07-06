Memorial services for Philip E. Norris will take place at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the Lititz Church of the Brethren Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Phil's memory to: COBYS Family Services, 1417 Oregon Road, Leola, PA 17540. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
Philip E. Norris
