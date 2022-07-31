Philip E. Lenhert, Sr., 82, of Wrightsville, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Sandra J. Robert Lenhert with whom he celebrated their 60th anniversary on February 3, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Claude A. and Dellia Wiesman Lenhert. Philip was a machinist for High Steel Structures for more than 30 years before his retirement in 2003. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was an avid bowler who enjoyed woodworking and crafts. He was a member of the Navy Club #166, Lancaster. Philip loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Leslie Ann Gainer (companion of Matthew Schlager), Philip (Sandra A.) Lenhert, Jr. and Michael S. Lenhert (companion of Deborah Hughes). Six grandchildren: Hailey, Joelle, Lukas, Adeline, Alex and Ryleigh. Eight great-grandchildren: Megan, Lauren, Caitlin, Morgan, Kelsey, Kendall, Wesley and Zachary. He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
A Private Service and Burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com