Philip Blanck, 69, passed away on March 1, 2021 at a hospice care facility in Naples, Florida with loved ones nearby. He was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, born in Lancaster and raised in Manheim by his late parents, Eloise and Fred Blanck.
Phil was a 1969 graduate of Manheim Central High School and received his Pre-medical degree from Penn State University and Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Temple University. He worked as an electrician and project superintendent for the Farfield Company both before and after his 20 year career in dentistry.
He is survived by his son, Alex; daughter, Leah; and brother, David. Phil enjoyed boating and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay and playing golf with friends.
Services will be private and he requested that contributions be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in lieu of flowers.