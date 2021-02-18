Petronila T. Lopez, 71, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, one of thirteen siblings. She was the daughter of the late Eleuterio Lopez Rodriguez and the late Virginia Torrez Diaz.
Petronila worked in housekeeping at the Willow Valley Hotel. She enjoyed music and dancing.
Surviving are her sons, Hector DeJesus, Nelson Lopez, and Aurelio Rivera; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
