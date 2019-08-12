Petra Rojas Ortiz, 88, a homemaker, formerly of Church St., and Chester St., Lancaster, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Conestoga View.
Born August 16, 1930, in Caomo, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Domaso Rojas and Maria Ortiz. A Christian, Petra was an active long-time member of Iglesia Puerta de Refugio, Lancaster.
Surviving are four children; Maria E. Cruz, Maria B. Cruz, Julio C. Cruz and Mylva R. Morales; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren and several siblings. She was also preceded in death by two children; Ramon Sanchez-Rojas and Luz E. Sanchez-Rojas; a great-granddaughter; a great-great grandson and siblings.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the excellent care provided by the 5th Floor Staff at Conestoga View and the Staff of Hospice & Community Care.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Iglesia de Refugio (The Door of Refuge Church), 220 West King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a Viewing from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Tuesday evening between 6:00-8:00 p.m. and also at the church on Wednesday afternoon between 1:00-2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
