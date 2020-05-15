Peter T. Knutsen, 74, of Strasburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Helen Marie (Jensen) and Trygve Lovdal Knutsen. He was preceded in death by Priscilla L. (Stoltzfus) Knutsen in 1993 after 18 years of marriage.
Peter was one of the original founders and the first treasurer of The Worship Center in Leola, PA. He lived his life for the Lord and enjoyed serving others. He was employed by Pennfield for 22 years and then worked for Agri-King for 10 years prior to retirement as a dairy nutritionist. Peter enjoyed many trips to the ocean with his family where he loved to swim, fish and watch the boats at the inlet. He spent much of his retirement in his woodshop and was a talented woodworker.
Peter blessed many family members and friends with furniture and other items that they will cherish always. He was a man of many gifts and was able to do anything he put his mind to. Peter cherished spending time with his family, making many trips to Alaska to visit his daughters and spending time with his sons at their cabin. Most of all, Peter commonly shared how proud he was that all of his kids, their spouses, and his grandchildren are living for the Lord.
Peter is survived by his children: Sheri J. Becker (Gary) of Eagle River, AK; Todd P. Knutsen (Laurie) of Strasburg, PA; Andrew J. Knutsen (Amy) of Conestoga, PA and Kirsten E. Eby (Eric) of Chugiak, AK; 22 grandchildren; and his brother Robert L. Knutsen of Rising Sun, MD. He was preceded in death by his brother, Warren A. Knutsen.
Friends and family will be received at a drive up viewing on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 4PM-7PM at The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. A private graveside service will be held at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Worship Center, Children's Ministry, address above.
