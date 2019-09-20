Peter Stephan Bukowski, 63, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy after battling with cancer. Peter was born on May 10, 1956 in New York City, to the late Leonard and Nina Bukowski. Peter was raised in North Babylon and graduated from North Babylon H.S. on Long Island.
Peter was a beloved husband to Carolyn for 34 years and an amazing father to Adam and Matthew. In addition to his wife and sons, Peter is survived by a sister, Pam Misholy, nephew Chris Giunta, husband of Anne Eaton, nephew Oren Misholy and niece Justine Misholy. He had a loving extended family with mother and father-in-law Joan and Michael DiSilvestro, sister and brother-in-law Diane and Phil Giunta, and brother-in-law Michael DiSilvestro.
Peter previously worked at Southern Container and most recently Aquatic Bath. Peter was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he taught CCD classes for 4 years. He was a past president of the Optimist Club, member of the Riverside Club, Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and baseball and soccer coach. In his spare time, Peter enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends, along with playing frisbee with his Chocolate Lab, Madison. Peter had a generous heart and a kind spirit, and was a blessing to all who knew him.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Pete touched are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Mary's Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10 AM. Friends may greet the family on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 7-9 PM, and again on Tuesday at 9 AM until the time of service at the church. Interment will immediately follow the service on Tuesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Pete requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. To send the family online condolences, please visit:
717-394-4097