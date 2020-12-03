Peter S. Lehman, 85, of Lebanon, PA, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. He was the husband of Mary S. Huber Lehman with whom he was married to for 63 years. He was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County, on December 11, 1934, a son of the late Jesse A. and Candidus P. Stahl Lehman.
Peter was a member of the Millbach Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference and a retired farmer.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Linda J. and husband Jay C. Martin of Reinholds, PA; Wilmer H. and wife Rhoda Horst Lehman of Lebanon, PA; Stephen H. and wife Janice Baker Lehman of Schaefferstown; Mary Jane and husband Darin T. Burkholder of Newmanstown; Candace F. and husband Dale L. Martin of Newmanstown, PA; Carol A. Lehman of Leola, PA; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Luke E. Lehman of Ephrata; Jesse W. Lehman of Pine Grove, PA; sister, Hilda F. Eberly of Richland. He was preceded in death by an infant son; brothers, Aaron, Joseph and Mark Lehman; sisters, Stella Martin and Gladys Hoover.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:30 AM in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Monday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
