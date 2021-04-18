Peter "Pete" Lane Zook, Jr., 58, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was the loving partner of Tami Bailey for 10 years.
Pete is survived by his sister, Rebecca (Becky) L., married to Jay L. Hornberger of Lititz, PA.
He was the son of late Peter (Pete) L., Sr. and Luella (Lolly) T. Zook and brother of the late Lucinda (Cindy) Gadaleta.
Pete grew up in Lansdale, PA and moved to Lancaster, PA during his junior year where he graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in the class of 1980.
Pete was the life of every party with his keen sense of humor, engaging storytelling, and playful personality. He never ceased to amaze his friends and family with the creative tricks he had up his sleeve as a talented hobbyist magician. Throughout his career as an automotive salesman, Pete earned many awards for his outstanding performance. He was a highly intelligent and artistic individual who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Services and interment will be private. If desired, memorial contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Salvation Army Tampa ARC, 13815 N Salvation Army Ln., Tampa, FL 33613.
