Peter P. O'Donnell, 81, of Lancaster, formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Thelma (Woodruff) and John O'Donnell. He was the loving husband to Joanne E. Matusko.
Prior to retirement, Peter worked in office equipment sales for Pitney Bowes and furnture sales for The Bon Ton. He graduated from LaSalle University with a B.S. in Markting with a minor in History. Peter was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He was a member of Northeast Catholic High School Alumni Association and very involved in CASA Lancaster. While living in Philadelphia, Peter volunteered for the Old York Road Little League. He spearheaded the fundraising efforts to renovate the baseball dugouts and to build a concession stand. Peter was an avid reader and politcal enthusiast. Peter was also a devoted Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies fan. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Joanne, he is survived by his daughter Tracey O'Donnell of Philadelphia; his stepson Mark Matusko, husband of Alison of Lancaster; 10 siblings as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: John O'Donnell and Rene Hilton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
