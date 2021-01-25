Peter Michael Zwolenik, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born February 19, 1934 in Summit Hill, PA he was the son of the late Peter and Rose (Kostecky) Zwolenik. He was the devoted husband of Sophie (Ogozalek) Zwolenik with whom he celebrated 60 years of loving marriage on May 7, 2020.
Following high school, Peter entered into the U.S. Air Force and was discharged as a staff sergeant in 1960.
After his discharge from the Air Force, Peter went on to study at Penn State University, Hazleton, where he graduated with an Associate's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Peter enjoyed a long career with Armstrong World Industries as a Design Engineer before retiring in May of 1998.
Peter and his wife were founding members of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and were passionate about professing their strong Catholic Faith. They were actively involved in cleaning the church after retirement for over 15 years.
Peter enjoyed playing golf with his Armstrong buddies after work as well as his son and neighbors, was a big Phillies and Eagles fan, and enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family. Peter's infectious smile will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
He left a legacy of love and devotion to his family and will be greatly missed by his children: Cheryl Schmidt wife of Scott, Stephen Zwolenik husband of Sara, both of Lancaster. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Tyler Eisenhaur Schmidt, Grace Zwolenik, Oliver Zwolenik and his beloved honorary granddaughter, Emily Walter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11:30AM on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10:30-11:30AM at the church. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed by the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Hwy, Quarryville, PA 17566. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com